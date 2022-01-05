Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. reduced their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

