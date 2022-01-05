Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,285,000 after acquiring an additional 291,730 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

