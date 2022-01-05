Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.10

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 2355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $955.92 million, a PE ratio of 513.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

