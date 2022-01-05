Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $70.31. Approximately 28,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,300,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $245,845,782 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $10,897,688. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $613,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

