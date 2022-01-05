Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

