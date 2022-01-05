Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.51

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 135.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

