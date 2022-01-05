Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.20. 4,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 459,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.