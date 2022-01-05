Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 498,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

