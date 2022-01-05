Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 498,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
Several analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
