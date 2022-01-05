Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.71

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 2155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,366 shares of company stock worth $4,994,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,086 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

