Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WKRCF shares. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

