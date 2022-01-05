Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gray Television by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 112.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Gray Television by 15.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

