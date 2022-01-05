Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

