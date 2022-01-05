Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 52.2% in December

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.