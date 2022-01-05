T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of T&D stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. T&D has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.