Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 67,493 Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOON. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA MOON opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $51.28.

