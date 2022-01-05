Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 67,493 Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of MOON stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

