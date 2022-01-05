Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

