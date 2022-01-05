Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.