Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.