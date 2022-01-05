Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 701.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.67 ($9.46).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.95) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.89) to GBX 585 ($7.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.53) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 608.40 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 714.97. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($12.25).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.