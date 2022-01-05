Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NIO by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

