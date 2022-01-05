Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NIO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

