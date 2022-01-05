Brokerages Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Target Price at €27.87

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($31.68).

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

EPA:CS opened at €27.01 ($30.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.85. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

