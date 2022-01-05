PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,014 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.