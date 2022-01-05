Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after buying an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.