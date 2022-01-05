Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 24,737 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.