Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $16.32 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Plug Power worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

