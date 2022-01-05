Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.82. 353,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average is $345.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

