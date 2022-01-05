Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently:

1/3/2022 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. "

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

