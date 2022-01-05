JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.