BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 73.2% in December

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

