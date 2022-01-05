PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

