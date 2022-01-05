Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $322,593.30 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PEG opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.