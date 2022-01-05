Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $322,593.30 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

