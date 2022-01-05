Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Grows By 38.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ASTE opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.