Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aware in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Aware in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Aware has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWRE shares. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

