Xponance Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.