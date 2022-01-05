CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

