Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

