Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

