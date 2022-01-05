Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

