5,779 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

