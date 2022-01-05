Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.70

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.70 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 4504346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.