EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) vs. Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Head to Head Comparison

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Fox Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 0.97 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Fox Factory $890.55 million 7.88 $90.67 million $3.73 44.66

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EZGO Technologies and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fox Factory has a consensus price target of $156.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 12.95% 23.50% 13.13%

Summary

Fox Factory beats EZGO Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of the World. The company was founded on December 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, GA.

