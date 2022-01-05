AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.