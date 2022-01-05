Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 8,928 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

CFG stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

