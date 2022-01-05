Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

