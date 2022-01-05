Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16.

