Lincoln National Corp Purchases 561 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

