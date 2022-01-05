Short Interest in A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Increases By 100.0%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of AEMMY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. A2A has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Get A2A alerts:

A2A Company Profile

A2A SpA is engaged in the production, sale & distribution of electricity, gas & heat and management of waste & integrated water cycle. It operates through the following business areas: Energy, Environment, Heat and Services, Networks, and Corporate & Other Services. The Energy business area provides electricity generation, energy management, and sale of electricity and gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.