Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Head-To-Head Contrast

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Epizyme 1 0 4 0 2.60

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 938.96%. Epizyme has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 515.38%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.69) -0.91 Epizyme $15.76 million 16.28 -$231.69 million ($2.61) -0.95

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -143.25% -117.27% Epizyme -779.45% -432.91% -68.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

